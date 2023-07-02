Nemechek Finishes Second in Historic Chicago Street Race

John Hunter Nemechek finished second in the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race after the Xfinity Series event was shortened due to inclement weather.

Race 16 of 33 – 121 miles, 55 laps (race called after 25 laps due to inclement weather)

What was your experience like racing on the streets of Chicago?

“Racing downtown on the streets of Chicago was pretty amazing. The whole experience, the atmosphere and how many fans were here -- I give a lot of props to everyone at NASCAR. Everyone involved with the Chicago Street Course did an amazing job. Riding around under caution yesterday, being able to see all of the fans lined up three or four rows deep along the fence with no open spots was incredible. Probably one of the best attendances we’ve had so far this year in the Xfinity Series. The race went okay for us. I ran P2 from the drop of the green flag until lap 25 when they called it yesterday. We needed a good stop to be able to make an adjustment and have a shot to contend with Cole (Custer) for the win and just never had that opportunity. We’ll take that second place, and we’ll move on from it. It was a good points day. We gained some more on second place, which was good, giving ourselves a little bit more gap. We’ll go to Atlanta and try to win.”

What were your impressions of the Chicago Street Race?

“It was a fun day yesterday. I really enjoyed running under dry conditions yesterday. Hopefully, we can do more street courses in the future.”

