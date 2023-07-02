Adverse weather forces postponement of Chicago Xfinity race until Sunday

After 25 laps on Saturday, all of which were led by pole winner Cole Custer, a lightning strike within eight miles of the Chicago Lakefront halted action in The Loop 121 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the Chicago Street Course and ultimately forced postponement until 11 a.m. ET Sunday.

Because of the continuing danger of lightning strikes, NASCAR opted to delay the race in the interest of public safety. The initial lightning strike forced the third caution of the event, with Custer comfortably ahead of second-place John Hunter Nemechek.

The completion of the Xfinity Series race will be broadcast on USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will precede Sunday’s scheduled Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup Series event (5 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Earlier on Saturday, Sheldon Creed posted the second fastest time in the final round of qualifying, but during a second lap—trying to surpass Custer for the pole—he destroyed his No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in a violent crash and had to start the race from the rear in a backup car.

By the time the race was slowed for the Lap 25 caution and subsequent red flag, Creed had climbed to 11th in the running order.