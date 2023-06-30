Brett Moffitt | AM Racing The Chicago Street Course July NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Inaugural Journey: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s inaugural The Loop 121 at the Chicago Street Course on the streets of downtown Chicago. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue at the track in the beat of the Windy City, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 16th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. AM Minute: In addition to AM Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program being in action, AM Racing’s ARCA Menards Series team was competing in the Menards 250 at Elko (Minn.) Speedway. Christian Rose, driver of the No. 32 West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services Ford Mustang steered to his fourth consecutive top-10 finish in the seventh race of the season. This weekend, the ARCA Menards Series program is enjoying one of their final off-weekends this season, but The AM Racing Dirt Division will be in action in Boone, N.C. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 45 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. AMerican Heroes: NASCAR and its fans have always put Patriotism and American Pride at the forefront of every race weekend. That same passion runs just as deep at AM Racing, a team whose family lineage is deeply rooted in the Armed Forces and First Responders workforce. We're a team whose blood bleeds Red, White and Blue every day, which is why we are proud to launch, AMerican Heroes. At AM Racing, it is our mission to recognize and highlight the men and women who continue to put their lives on the line every day, as well as honoring and paying respect to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. We are a nation that is united by one flag, which represents all the liberties and freedoms that we would not be able to enjoy without the sacrifices of those willing to answer the call. Continuing with Chicago this weekend, AM Racing will carry the AMerican Heroes livery, which will continue for the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series seasons. The team will work to salute all the men and women, past and present, who truly deserve the title of Hero, every weekend. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Chicago Street Course Stats: Saturday afternoon’s The Loop 121 will mark Moffitt’s inaugural start at the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Street Course Stats: This weekend’s The Loop 121 will signify the first street course event in the history of NASCAR. While a street course is not classified as a road course, similarities exist. At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a road course, Moffitt has made 16 starts throughout his career earning one top-10 finish. He also holds an average finishing position of 24.3. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 99 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned two top-five and 26 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.7. He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing. In addition to 96 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway | Tennessee Lottery 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team attempted to record their fourth top-10 finish of the season. After a disappointing practice effort, Moffitt and the No. 25 Southeast Lineman Training Center Ford Mustang qualified 26th and made a series of adjustments ahead of the 15th Xfinity Series race of the season. The adjustments worked as Moffitt avoided the early race chaos and quickly maneuvered through the field and found his No. 25 AM Racing Ford Mustang inside the top-10 during Stage 2. In Stage 3, Moffitt battled for his fourth top-10 of the season but was collected in a last lap, last corner melee that saw him spin coming to the checkered flag along with several other cars – finishing 14th. In 15 races this season, Moffit has delivered three top-10s, nine top-15s, 10 top-20s and an average finish of 17.2. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 114th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his first at the downtown Chicago, Ill.- based street track. In his previous 113 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 24 top-10 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR. For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).