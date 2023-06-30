CB Fabricating to Support Greg Van Alst in NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut at Atlanta

Headquartered in Anderson, Ind., CB Fabricating offers a complete list of fabricating from design, laser cutting, CNC punching, forming, welding, powder coating and assembly. Their 40,000-square-foot facility allows them to service the needs of many different industries. Everything from the Automotive, agricultural, aquatic, medical, transportation, electrical enclosures and much more. CB Fabricating has been a backbone partner for Van Alst dating back to his ARCA | CRA championship in 2019, then his ARCA Menards Series tenure which relaunched in 2021 and continues on a part-time schedule this season. With the recent passing of Bruce Van Alst (Greg’s father), racing at Atlanta will mean even more to me,” said CB Fabricating founder Chris Barkdull. “Bruce would tell me about taking Greg and his other son Matt to the Cup race at Atlanta when they were younger. “It was one of their favorite tracks so when the opportunity to race there came up I thought it would be awesome for Bruce to watch Greg race there. Little did we know at that time how sick Bruce was. “I can only say how blessed I have been as well as my company to be able to be a part of the racing community. I know we should not be prideful, but I think I will be for a moment. I’m looking forward to Atlanta in a few weeks.” For the 2023 Daytona ARCA Menards Series winner Van Alst, having CB Fabricating and Barkdull continue their relationship and expand to the NASCAR Xfinity Series means more to the Anderson, Ind. native than words can express. “None of this would be possible without Chris,” added Van Alst. “He has been a partner within my racing team for many years now, but to have his support for one of the biggest races of my life is priceless. I wish my Dad could be around to watch in person, but I know he’ll be supporting us spiritually. “I am proud to represent CB Fabricating in my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut and look forward to bringing home a strong result not only for Chris but the entire Alpha Prime Racing team.” Added Barkdull, “This will be the sixth year that CB Fabricating has been a part of Van Alst Motorsports. This has become more than just sponsoring a race car or team, it has become more like a family. “I have watched the highs and lows of the driver and crew. When they are hurting you are too and when they are on top of the world like at Daytona you cherish every moment as well. We will make another memory at Atlanta and I am excited about being a part of it.” Since 2002, Van Alst has 36 ARCA Menards Series starts to his credit with a career-best finish of first (win) at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (Feb. 2023). Overall, he has earned one win, three top-five and 17 top-10 finishes and holds an average series finish of 14.0. He finished a career-high fifth in the championship standings in 2022. For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please visit GregVanAlst.com, like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on Twitter (@GregVanAlst35). For more on CB Fabricating, please visit CBFabricating.com and like them on Facebook (CB Fabricating). The Alsco Uniforms 250 (163 laps | 251.02 miles) is the 17th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Qualifying begins on Sat. July 8 from 4:05 p.m. – 5:20 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag later in the evening shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on the USA Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 (Satellite Radio). All times are local (Eastern).