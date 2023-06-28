Big Machine Racing - Chicago Advance

Overview

Event: THE LOOP 121

Date: Saturday July 1, 2023

Time: 4:00 pm central

Location: Michigan Avenue, South Columbus Drive, South Lake Shore Drive and the start-finish line near Buckingham Fountain in Downtown Chicago, Illinois.

Layout: 12 turn 2.2 mile street course

Laps: 55

Miles: 121

Stage Lengths: 15/30/55

TV: USA Network

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN affiliates nation wide. Click here for stations.

Notes of Interest:

The Chicago Street Race is the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race. Located in downtown Chicago, the event will take competitors past and through many of the city’s most renowned downtown landmarks on Michigan Avenue, South Columbus Drive, South Lake Shore Drive and the start-finish line near Buckingham Fountain.

”This Chicago street course is one of the most exciting events in NASCAR history and I am honored to have the chance to race in it,“ says Parker Kligerman. “After being able to check it out early with NBC, I saw first hand how big a moment this will be for NASCAR.



I also think this is a massive opportunity for our Big Machine Vodka Spiked Light Coolers team because it is a road course, which we have been so fast on. Plus it being a street course that, in the sim, seems to fit my driving style. I have wanted to race on a street course since I was nine, so I could not be more excited about this opportunity. We have been putting in great effort to be as prepared as possible for something so new for all of us. I can't wait for Saturday!”

Driver Points: 371, ranked #12

BMR PR