No. 20 Yahoo Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

John Hunter Nemechek’s best finish in eight career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on road courses is a seventh-place result at the Charlotte ROVAL in 2019. So far this season, Nemechek finished 27th at Circuit of the Americas due to late trouble, 10th at Portland International Raceway after several setbacks in the final stage of the race, and 16th three weeks ago at Sonoma Raceway. In 11 road course races in the Truck Series, Nemechek has one win (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2016), five top-five finishes, seven top-10s, and 37 laps led. NASHVILLE RECAP: Nemechek finished sixth in last weekend’s race at Nashville Superspeedway. After starting 21st, he raced his way to a ninth-place finish in stage one. Following the stage, the No. 20 team was penalized for too many men over the wall during a pit stop. The penalty sent Nemechek to the rear of the field to start stage two, but he rallied to finish sixth in the segment. He found his way up to third early in the final stage before a loose wheel forced him to pit earlier than planned. Nemechek was running 10th before a late caution brought most drivers to pit road and he gained several positions on a pair of overtime restarts to finish sixth.

While Saturday’s race will be the Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series team’s first experience on the streets of Chicago, the organization has proven to be successful on other road courses in the past. JGR owns nine Xfinity Series wins on road courses, including victories at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez (Mexico City), Circuit of the Americas, the Daytona Road Course, Road America, and Watkins Glen International. In 184 combined starts on road courses, JGR owns 54 top-five finishes, 90 top-10s, seven pole awards, and 726 laps led. Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs, and Denny Hamlin have all driven JGR entries to victory lane on road courses. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race in Chicago is scheduled for Saturday, July 1, at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Yahoo Toyota GR Supra

What do you expect in Chicago this weekend?

“I think it has the potential to be pretty crazy. There are a lot of tight turns and there isn’t really anywhere to go if something happens in front of you. It should be very exciting. I think it’s great that we’re trying out a street circuit in such a big city. For me and my team, I just hope that we’re able to keep ourselves out of trouble to be there at the end because this would be a great race to win being the inaugural event.”

Nemechek NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats on Road Courses

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 8 0 0 2 0 3 14.6 18.4

Nemechek 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 15 2 7 12 1 457 6.8 8.6

Nemechek NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 82 4 24 49 2 1,027 11.7 11.8

JGR PR