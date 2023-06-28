Stewart-Haas Racing: Chicago Street Race NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

Chicago brings a new unknown to the 2023 season. What’s your outlook on the weekend, and how have you prepared for this race? “First off, what a good city Chicago is for NASCAR’s first street race. It’s an old, iconic American city and I think we’re all excited to race there. This is definitely an unknown for all of us, though. I don’t think any of the fulltime Xfintiy Series drivers have experience on street courses, so we’ll have an equal playing field. I went up there last week with NASCAR to take a look at the circuit and it’s definitely a lot to take in. Luckily, we’ll have a full practice session on Saturday to try and get it figured out before we qualify and then go green on Saturday afternoon. I’m ready for the challenge.” After several weeks of bad luck, it looks like you might be back on track to where you were during the first six races of the season with your second-place finish in Nashville. How does that boost your confidence, especially with the crew chief change and a good number of races to go in the regular season in leadup to the playoffs? “It helps a lot, but you also have to remember that it’s a long season. I’m hoping that the bad luck is behind us, but I’m excited for what’s to come for the No. 98 Monster Energy team. We had a great first race with our new crew chief, Davin Restivo, and I think it’ll only get better as we continue to work on our communication. He promised fast racecars and that’s just what he brought to Nashville. I’m excited to work with him as we head into these summer races.” TSC PR