Tuesday, Jun 27

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at the Chicago Street Race

Xfinity Series News
Tuesday, Jun 27 4
RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at the Chicago Street Race
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: The Loop 121
  • Date: Saturday, July 1
  • Time: 4:00PM CT | 5:00PM ET
  • Track: Chicago Street Race
  • Distance: 55 laps / 121 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 15 laps, ends Lap 15
  • Stage 2: 15 laps, ends Lap 30
  • Final Stage: 25 laps, ends Lap 55
  • Broadcasting: USA | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (USA, NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, July 1
  • Time: 10:00AM CT | 11:00AM ET
 
  • Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, July 1
  • Time: 11:00AM CT | 12:00PM EST
  • Format: Group A&B | Multi-Vehicle | Two Rounds
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala and the No. 26 Skull-Crushing Espresso GR Supra team are set to compete in the inaugural Loop 121 at the Chicago Street Race, set in downtown Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, July 1.
 
  • Fire Dept. Coffee (FDC) serves as the primary partner for Grala and the 26 team for 10 races throughout the 2023 season. The Chicago Street Race is the ninth race on FDC's primary partnership schedule. For more information, visit: www.firedeptcoffee.com.
 
  • The Loop 121 at the Chicago Street Race is Fire Dept. Coffee's home race. FDC, headquartered out of Rockford, Illinois, is excited to bring a brand new, fiery paint scheme to the Windy City, promoting the company's Skull-Crushing Espresso products.
 
  • Fire Dept. Coffee, a fast-growing company committed to providing super-premium coffee and giving back to first responders, opened an opportunity to invest in FDC. Visit startengine.com for more information.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I’ve been waiting for the Chicago Street Race all season. I have no idea what to expect in terms of the track or how the race will play out this weekend, but I do know it will be very cool to be a part of NASCAR’s first-ever street race. I’m sure the key will be to stay out of trouble and race the race track, so that will be our goal going into Saturday. This is also Fire Dept. Coffee’s home race, so they will have a huge presence while we showcase their Skull-Crushing Espresso on the streets of Chicago. This will undoubtedly be a race that’s talked about for years to come, so hopefully we can park our GR Supra in Victory Lane."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee Skull-Crushing Espresso GR Supra
 
SHR PR
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Pumpelly Returns to SS GreenLight for Chicago Street Course
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.