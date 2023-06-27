RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at the Chicago Street Race

" I’ve been waiting for the Chicago Street Race all season. I have no idea what to expect in terms of the track or how the race will play out this weekend, but I do know it will be very cool to be a part of NASCAR’s first-ever street race. I’m sure the key will be to stay out of trouble and race the race track, so that will be our goal going into Saturday. This is also Fire Dept. Coffee’s home race, so they will have a huge presence while we showcase their Skull-Crushing Espresso on the streets of Chicago. This will undoubtedly be a race that’s talked about for years to come, so hopefully we can park our GR Supra in Victory Lane."

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee Skull-Crushing Espresso GR Supra