Pumpelly Returns to SS GreenLight for Chicago Street Course

SS GreenLight Racing has announced today that the organization will partner with IMSA driver Spencer Pumpelly, who will join the team for the NASCAR Xfinity Series inaugural “The Loop 121” on the new Chicago street course in Grant Park. Pumpelly will be making his second start for the SS GreenLight team. His first start for the Bobby Dotter owned team came at Portland in 2022.



Ghaben Auto Group Vice President Sam Sweis, who will feature his Volkswagen of Orland Park and Volkswagen of Oak Lawn dealerships, have partnered with Pumpelly and SS GreenLight on board the 07 Chevrolet.



“We are looking forward to having Spencer back with us this weekend in Chicago.” Said team owner Bobby Dotter “We had Spencer in our car at Portland last year, and he did a good job all weekend, and we’re confident that we can do that again this weekend. Racing in Downtown Chicago is a big deal for myself personally, as a Chicago native, so running well here would really be a great feeling.”



“The opportunity to race in the first ever NASCAR street race is a dream come true." added Spencer Pumpelly. "Thanks to Volkswagen of Oak Lawn and SS Green Light, we will be able to take on this track and hopefully bring some of my street racing experience in IMSA and SRO to the confines of this new circuit. Street courses offer an exciting way to bring fans into the sport and we look forward to racing in the unique setting.”



