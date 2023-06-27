Fire Dept. Coffee Revs Up the Excitement for NASCAR's First-Ever Street Race with New Paint Scheme

Fire Dept. Coffee (FDC) will introduce an exciting new paint scheme, inspired by its Skull-Crushing Espresso, when Sam Hunt Racing’s No. 26 FDC GR Supra piloted by Kaz Grala hits the track in downtown Chicago for NASCAR’s first-ever street race on Saturday, July 1.

The groundbreaking event, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Loop 121, will take place on a thrilling course laid out along the streets of the Windy City.

“I’m extremely excited to compete in NASCAR’s first street course race, especially in our Fire Department Coffee Supra,” said Kaz Grala. “We’re bringing a brand new, fiery look to the streets of Chicago, close to FDC’s headquarters, to promote their Skull-Crushing Espresso. None of us really know what to expect from the weekend, but we do know it’s going to be a fun one.”

Fire Dept. Coffee, based in nearby Rockford, Illinois, is excited to showcase its support for this momentous occasion by unveiling a new paint scheme for the No. 26 GR Supra, driven by the talented Kaz Grala for Sam Hunt Racing. Paying tribute to the brand's iconic Skull-Crushing Espresso , this captivating design is sure to turn heads both on and off the track.

Taking inspiration from the fearless spirit that embodies firefighters and first responders, Fire Dept. Coffee's new paint scheme will feature a striking FDC skull design on the hood. Adorned with vivid flames throughout the car, this visually captivating design perfectly captures the energy and intensity of both the race and Fire Dept. Coffee's deliciously bold roasts.

"We are incredibly proud to be part of this historic moment in NASCAR, and the Skull-Crushing Espresso design really rises to the occasion," said Luke Schneider, founder of Fire Dept. Coffee. "The Loop 121 race in our home state is a perfect opportunity for us to celebrate NASCAR's growth and innovation, while representing our state, our brand and our coffee."

The green flag will drop to ignite the action-packed race at 4 PM CT on Saturday, July 1. Fans can experience every exhilarating lap of the Loop 121 by tuning in to USA Network. To enjoy a Skull-Crushing Espresso while they watch, fans can order online a t FireDeptCoffee.com.

SHR PR