JCR, to expand Affiliation with Alliance Driveaway Solutions for Inaugural Chicago Street Race

Jeremy Clements Racing is pleased to deliver on expanding their partnership with Alliance Driveaway Solutions. Alliance will make their first foray as primary sponsor into the NASCAR Xfinity Series as JCR tackles the left and right turns of the inaugural Chicago Street Course. Plus, debuting as associate sponsors for the first time in 2023; KWM Gutterman, State Collection Service, and Creekside Outdoor Living. The Loop 121 will take place in downtown Chicago on the 2.2-mile course along the banks of Lake Michigan on July 1st leading into Fourth of July week.

“I’m super pumped to have Alliance as our primary partner for Chicago! They have been an associate with us a few times this year and when Chicago opened up, LJ and Tate were happy to partner with us and jumped on board.” Said Clements.

“Man, I’m excited about Chicago, I don’t even know what to think. I've never raced on an actual street circuit. It will be very challenging, but it will also be cool to be the first ones to race on the streets of Chicago in the NASCAR Xfinity Series!” Clements went on to say.



Joining Alliance Driveaway Solutions as associate sponsors will be – State Collection Service, KWM Gutterman, Nordic Logistics, Spartan Waste, Matman Designs, Whitetail Smokeless, Dynamic Quality Paintware, ELITE Towing & Recovery, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic, E3 Spark Plugs, ZMAX and Creekside Outdoor Living



RACE PREVIEW

Track: Chicago Street Course

Race: The Loop 121

Date: Saturday July 1st, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 5:00 pm EST on USA

JCR TEAM

Team: No. 51

Crew Chief: Mark Setzer

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Clements Racing Engines

Twitter: @JClement51 @JCR_Clements51

Instagram: @jclements51 @ jeremyclementsracing

Facebook: Jeremy Clements Racing

JCR PR