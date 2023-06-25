Big Machine Records - Nashville Race Report

Fighting a stomach bug, Parker Kligerman rallied after visiting the Nashville Superspeedway infield care center for a couple IVs before the race, to lead 22 laps at the Tennessee Lottery 250.

With the temperature in the low 90s, drivers dealt with even hotter conditions inside the cars. The heat also left the 1.33-mile concrete oval slick, leading to 11 cautions overall, with 15 drivers involved in crashes through the first two stages

Kligerman started P13 and after a series of final scheduled pit stops, he settled in at P1. While the lead cars were making their way back through the field following stops, Kligerman kept his No. 48 out front, with a fuel-saving strategy. But with 11 laps remaining in regulation, AJ Allmendinger passed him for the lead.

Parker finished the race in 11th with Allmendiger winning in overtime. Kligerman remains 12th in points with 371.

“My team was great,” said Parker after the race. “They helped me a ton all day. We got to that last run and I felt great. Saving fuel, I thought we could make it, I was clutching and coasting. Hard fought day, cool to lead some laps in Nashville and put on a show for Big Machine and Scott Borchetta.”

After a good night’s sleep, Kligerman starts his Sunday “side hustle” with NBC Sports coverage of the Cup races starting tonight.

The Spiked Light Coolers team is in Chicago next weekend. The road course race starts Saturday at 5:00 p.m. eastern. Watch it on USA Network. Listen on Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN radio affiliates nationwide. For the station near you click here.

BMR PR