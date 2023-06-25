RCR NXS Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway

“We had a long day at Nashville Superspeedway today. In practice and qualifying, we tried everything we could to find the right balance for our Whelen Chevrolet. My team made some changes overnight that we believed would have been effective in the race, and all day we battled an ill-handling Camaro. As the race began, we were racing within the top 15 just waiting for a chance to make a pit stop and work on the car. During the early stages of the race, the track was extremely slick and made for some treacherous racing. Several drivers collided with each other and with the wall. Throughout the race, my car had a loose balance, and even the smallest adjustment would cause the car to become extremely tight. I drove into Turn 1 hard on lap 70 and my nose pushed up the track. I made contact with the No. 18 car and spun into the wall. Fortunately, the crew was able to repair it and get me back on track. For the remainder of the day, we were in survival mode in an attempt to reach the finish line. When I sped on pit road during the green flag stop, I had to make a pass-through penalty which didn't help matters. After serving the penalty and the luck of cautions, we made up some ground and gained positions. In the last 50 laps of the race, my Camaro started driving better and my lap times were comparable to some of the top guys. I’m proud of my Richard Childress Racing team for hanging in there all day and working as hard as they did. We will keep getting better and go for a win at the Chicago Street Course next weekend.” -Sheldon Creed