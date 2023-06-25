Allmendinger scores 17th Xfinity win at Nashville Superspeedway

Though he may be full time for Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, it’s no secret that AJ Allmendinger loves racing in the Xfinity Series from time to time. Allmendinger picked up his 17th career win in the Xfinity Series Saturday afternoon at Nashville Superspeedway (second win in 2023), showing he still has what it takes to get into victory lane.

“We were pretty good in the first stage,” stated Allmendinger in the Media Center. “I wish Ty (Gibbs) and I didn’t get caught up in that first wreck so we could have battled for win. We were a bit fortunate there with the damage we received in that wreck. It didn’t really do anything bad to that quarter panel to take away downforce.”

Allmendinger had to survive two late race restarts (one of them in NASCAR Overtime) to pick up the win today, beating Riley Herbst after gaining significant track position on the final restart. Talking about Sunday though, AJ says there isn’t much you can take over from Saturday to help him on Sunday.

“I think laps always help. It doesn’t matter what car you’re in, just running laps helps. There are nuances to learn, but setups and other things like that can’t get carried over. It’s just always about momentum. I’ll wake up happier on Sunday now and race tomorrow, but it’s completely different. It's all about momentum.”

Here are the top 10 finishes for the 2023 Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

1. No. 10 AJ Allmendinger

2. No. 98 Riley Herbst

3. No. 1 Sam Mayer

4. No. 21 Austin Hill

5. No. 8 Josh Berry

6. No. 20 John Hunter Nemecheck

7. No. 28 Zane Smith

8. No. 11 Daniel Hemric

9. No. 00 Cole Custer

10. No. 31 Parker Retzlaff

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head to Chicago next weekend, racing in the Inaugural Xfinity Series race at the Chicago Street Course. That race will start at 5 p.m Eastern on USA, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.