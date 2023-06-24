Nemechek Battles Through Adversity to Earn Top-10 Finish

In a race with hot weather conditions and several on-track incidents, John Hunter Nemechek (sixth) and Kaz Grala (16th) earned solid runs at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday afternoon.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Nashville Superspeedway

Race 15 of 33 – 250.04 miles, 188 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, AJ Allmendinger*

2nd, Riley Herbst*

3rd, Sam Mayer*

5th, Josh Berry*

6th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

16th, KAZ GRALA

34th, SAMMY SMITH

35th, CONNOR MOSACK

37th, TY GIBBS

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 20 Pye Barker Fire & Safety Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

How was your race?

“I think the biggest thing for me – we just have to do a better job on execution. We didn’t qualify well, partly on me. I messed up, and then we had a pit road penalty, which sent us to the back. We had a right front wheel loose. We came in way earlier than everyone. I tried to manage on old tires. With the day that I had, I know we probably passed the most cars here today. I’m just glad we were able to make it back to sixth and salvage a very good points day on the two guys we are racing for the regular season championship. Not a win – I feel like we had close to the speed to win – but it is awesome to have Pye Barker onboard our Supra with their new logo unveil. We got them, almost, top-five. We just have to keep being consistent.”

KAZ GRALA, No. 26 CRUSH Tropical Punch Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 16th

Crazy day with the heat and on-track incidents. Can you talk about your day?

“At least we brought our no. 26 CRUSH Supra home, pretty much not a scratch on it. Just wasn’t the day we were looking for – we didn’t have anywhere near the speed that we feel like we should have had. I couldn’t get the handling on it. Just one of those hard-fought days – but all-in-all, in terms of execution, I think we got everything we could have got today. No glaring mistakes, so that’s good. I think you saw a lot of other guys out there not be able to say the same. Can’t complain too much, but hopefully, we can go back to the drawing board, and see if we can find a little bit of something that we’ve been lacking here lately and try to get our speed back where we feel like we should be.”

SAMMY SMITH, No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 34th

Are you surprised of the chaotic nature of today’s race?

“Yeah, for sure. I’m not sure (what happened) I thought I gave him plenty of room. He got free and kind of just hooked a right. Thanks to Pilot Flying J, TMC, Allstate Peterbilt Group, Golden Harvest, Toyota – everybody that gives us fast race cars. We just lost some track position there and that hurt us.”

TY GIBBS, No. 19 He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 37th

What do you make of today?

“It is frustrating. Just not a good spot to be in there. I feel like we were really fast – just got cleaned out. Just part of it. The He Gets Us Toyota Supra was really fast. Thank you to He Gets Us. We will move on. Hopefully a lot of people can learn a lot of things from the first 55 laps of this race.”

It was crazy.

“Yeah, it was. If we didn’t have a torn-up race car, I feel like we would have had a shot, but we will keep going. I appreciate the opportunity from He Gets Us and Toyota. Thank you to Tyler Gibbs, Jack Irving – everybody back there – Paul (Doleshal) and all of the hard work they give and my crew chief Jason (Ratcliff).”

TRD PR