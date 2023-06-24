Toyota Racing - NXS Nashville Incident Quotes - Sammy Smith & Ty Gibbs

SAMMY SMITH, No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 34th

Are you surprised of the chaotic nature of today’s race?

“Yeah, for sure. I’m not sure (what happened) I thought I gave him plenty of room. He got free and kind of just hooked a right. Thanks to Pilot Flying J, TMC, Allstate Peterbilt Group, Golden Harvest, Toyota – everybody that gives us fast race cars. We just lost some track position there and that hurt us.”

TY GIBBS, No. 19 He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 37th

What do you make of today?

“It is frustrating. Just not a good spot to be in there. I feel like we were really fast – just got cleaned out. Just part of it. The He Gets Us Toyota Supra was really fast. Thank you to He Gets Us. We will move on. Hopefully a lot of people can learn a lot of things from the first 55 laps of this race.”

It was crazy.

“Yeah, it was. If we didn’t have a torn-up race car, I feel like we would have had a shot, but we will keep going. I appreciate the opportunity from He Gets Us and Toyota. Thank you to Tyler Gibbs, Jack Irving – everybody back there – Paul (Doleshal) and all of the hard work they give and my crew chief Jason (Ratcliff).”

TRD PR