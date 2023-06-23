Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Nashville Superspeedway June NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Inaugural Journey: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue at the track in the beat of Music City, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Welcome Aboard: For AM Racing’s first Xfinity Series trip to the Music City, the team welcomes Southeast Lineman Training as the primary marketing partner for the 15th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Southeast Lineman Training Center (SLTC) is the premier training school for apprentice lineworker training. SLTC consistently has produced an elite group of highly trained and certified graduates. SLTC provides training in a realistic and challenging environment, where individuals can establish the foundation necessary for a rewarding career as lineworkers in the electrical utility and communications industries. AM Minute: Last weekend was a somewhat quiet weekend for AM Racing. With the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series enjoying a much-needed off weekend, AM Racing’s development program in the ARCA Menards Series was front and center. Christian Rose aboard his No. 32 Department of West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services Ford Mustang made his Berlin Raceway debut in style, qualifying a career-best fifth and finishing a career-best seventh. The AM Racing Dirt Division was also in action. Austin Wayne Self again captured another win in 2023 by winning his fifth race of the season for the Statesville, N.C.-based team at Carolina Speedway. Self will be back in action this weekend at East Lincoln Speedway in Stanley, N.C. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 42 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, AM Technical Solutions, CForce Bottling Company, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. AMerican Heroes: NASCAR and its fans have always put Patriotism and American Pride at the forefront of every race weekend. That same passion runs just as deep at AM Racing, a team whose family lineage is deeply rooted in the Armed Forces and First Responders workforce. We're a team whose blood bleeds Red, White and Blue every day, which is why we are proud to launch, AMerican Heroes. At AM Racing, it is our mission to recognize and highlight the men and women who continue to put their lives on the line every day, as well as honoring and paying respect to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. We are a nation that is united by one flag, which represents all the liberties and freedoms that we would not be able to enjoy without the sacrifices of those willing to answer the call. Continuing with Nashville this weekend, AM Racing will carry the AMerican Heroes livery, which will continue for the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series seasons. The team will work to salute all the men and women, past and present, who truly deserve the title of Hero, every weekend. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Nashville Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Tennessee Lottery 250 will mark Moffitt’s third start at the 1.33-mile speedway. In his previous two efforts, Moffitt earned a track-best finish of 10th in the 2022 edition. of the Tennessee Lottery 250 after starting 15th for Our Motorsports. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway, Moffitt has made 49 starts throughout his career earning one pole and 16 top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 15.8. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 98 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned two top-five and 26 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.7. He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing. In addition to 96 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway | DoorDash 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team attempted to conquer their third road course of the 2023 season. A solid practice effort for Moffitt and the No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang team transferred into the 14th fastest lap in group qualifying on Saturday afternoon. From the drop of the green flag in the 14th Xfinity Series season race of the season, Moffitt held steady throughout the inaugural race to maneuver a respectable 12th-place result. In 14 races this season, Moffit has delivered three top-10s, eight top-15s, nine top-20s and an average finish of 17.4. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 113th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his third at the Lebanon, Tenn.- housed race track. In his previous 112 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 24 top-10 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR. For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).