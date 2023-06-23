Joe Graf Jr. | RSS Racing Nashville Superspeedway June NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Settling In: After spending the last three seasons with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (2020 – 2022), Joe Graf Jr. moved to RSS Racing during the offseason where he’ll spend the majority of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season competing for the Sugar Hill, Ga.-based team. In addition to RSS Racing, Graf will also compete in a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule driving the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. Welcome Aboard: Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing welcome G-Coin® as the primary partner of the team’s No. 38 Ford Mustang for Saturday afternoon’s Tennessee Lottery 250. Nashville marks the 15th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and the 16th race overall from 2021 to 2023 where G-Coin, a product that brings gold into the digital age, making it accessible and giving it true utility will be the primary partner. G-Coin is serving as a primary partner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Graf Jr. at RSS Racing for the second time this season. Sponsor Intel: G-Coin® (gcoin.com) is a digital title to real physical gold, where 1 G-Coin® equals 1 gram of a 99.99% pure, ethically sourced Responsible Gold™ kilobar. G-Coin® allows for easy savings and sending of real gold with zero transaction fees and near instantaneous settlement times. With G-Coin®, users can now effortlessly buy, sell, and monitor the value of their gold from the convenience of their smartphone. Download the app from Google Play or the Apple App Store and Go for Gold! Thanks For Your Support: With a little more than 42 percent of the 2023 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing would like to thank their associate marketing partners: ArmsList.com, AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy Drink, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin®, GTECHNIQ, JACOB Companies, Lefcourt Brothers Racing, Love Motorsports, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support. Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 38 G-Coin® Ford Mustang on Saturday, the RSS Racing driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson on Saturday morning, June 24, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET. Graf will also spotlight a commercial featuring G-Coin® in several spots throughout the weekend, including the full four-hour program on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Nashville Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Tennessee Lottery 250 will mark Graf’s third start at the 1.33-mile speedway. In his previous two efforts, Graf earned a track-best finish of 34th in the 2021 edition of the Tennessee Lottery 250 after starting 33rd for SS GreenLight Racing. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Speedway Stats: At tracks classified as a speedway, Graf has competed in 53 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 25.8 and an average result of 25.8. Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway | DoorDash 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Joe Graf Jr. and the RSS Racing team attempted to conquer their third road course of the 2023 season. In the inaugural event, Graf made successful gains throughout the race and progressed from his 38th starting position to earn a lead lap 31st place finish. Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow monthly. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Steve Addington is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 278th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday and his 11th at the Lebanon, Tenn.- housed race track. In his previous 277 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected 11 wins, 10 poles, 68 top-five and 118 top-10 finishes. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has three teammates at RSS Racing. Veteran Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 39 CMRroofing.com Ford Mustang, Truck invader Zane Smith will attempt his first Xfinity Series race of the season aboard the No. 28 RSS Racing Ford Mustang, while Kyle Sieg will drive the No. 29 RSS Racing Ford Mustang. Ryan Sieg is set to make his 316th career Xfinity Series start overall and third at Nashville. Zane Smith is poised to make his 12th career Xfinity Series start but first at Nashville. Kyle Sieg hopes to make his 33rd career Xfinity Series start and second at Nashville. Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr). For more on RSS Racing, please like them on Facebook (RSS283839) and follow them on Instagram (@rss283839) and Twitter (@RSS283839).