Kyle Weatherman will drive JD Motorsports’ No. 4 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity race at Nashville Superspeedway

Kyle Weatherman, a young driver with many miles of experience in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will drive JD Motorsports’ No. 4 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity race at Nashville Superspeedway.



Weatherman replaces Garrett Smithley in the bright red, black and white No. 4 Chevy. Weatherman, 25, is a possibility to drive the car for the rest of the season.

Weatherman has raced in five Xfinity Series seasons and has logged three top-10 finishes. He has driven in 11 Cup Series races and has totaled 25 top fives (including a win) in the ARCA Menards Series.

“We’re confident we’ll have a good run Saturday at Nashville with Kyle,” said JD Motorsports owner Johnny Davis. “This is a change as we look forward to the second half of the season, and we’re hoping this will work out for the best for all involved. This series only gets tougher, and we’re putting everything together to give the 4 team their best shot.”



Smithley has been a part of several seasons for JD Motorsports and has helped put the organization in a position to succeed in a tough racing environment.



“Garrett has been an important part of this team and what it’s been able to do over the years,” Davis said. “We appreciate the input he has had, the strength and smarts he’s shown on the racetrack and the network of people and sponsors he’s brought along. We wish him only the best.”



The 1.33-mile Nashville track offers a unique challenge with its concrete surface.



The No. 4 car will carry sponsorship from Trophy Tractor, Dozer Winch, TailGater, Page Construction, Hoffmann Tools, RFID Solutions, ClearView Asset Protection and PCA RX.



“We’ll be riding with a good group of sponsors for Nashville, and that market is one of the best of the year for the series,” Davis said. “It should be a big weekend.”

