Big Machine Racing - Nashville Advance

Overview
Event: Tennessee Lottery 250
Date: June 24, 2023
Time: 2:30 p.m. central
Location: Nashville Superspeedway 4847-F McCrary Road, Lebanon, TN
Layout: 1.33 mile oval concrete
Laps: 188
Miles: 250.04
Stage Lengths: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 188.
TV: USA Network and the NBC Sports app
Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN
Notes of Interest:
“After a refreshing weekend off, I am ready to tackle what becomes the most important stretch of our season,” says Parker Kligerman. “I think our race team has been an example of slowly but surely working on processes and finding ways to be better every time we hit the track.
With top 5 speed in our last two races, I know we are finding our groove. Our crew chief Patrick Donohue and this whole team have been so good at methodically preparing our race cars, so we can keep ahead of schedule and keep improving.
It’s so cool to race in Nashville for Big Machine Racing as this is the home of Big Machine and Scott Borchetta. Representing him and all of Big Machine here is truly an honor! Our last downforce track we had serious speed, so I hope we can bring that this weekend and put on a show for all of Big Machine.
We also have a new paint scheme this weekend and I love it! Spiked Light Coolers are perfect for the summer and our car represents that so well.”
Parker will be meeting fans and available for interviews Thursday 5p to 6:30p at Total Wine in Brentwood, 330 Franklin Road.
He is also available Friday- call Paul Williams at 615 715-7884 for arrangements.
Driver Points: 344, ranked # 12
Team website and socials
Parker Kilgerman socials
https://twitter.com/pkligerman
No. 48 SPIKED Coolers Team Roster
Driver: Parker Kligerman Hometown: Westport, CT
Team Manager: Keith Barnwell
Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue
Car Chief: Kenneth Roettger
Engineer: Cody McKenzie
Interior Specialist: Joseph Hammack
Mechanic: Thomas Tucker
Spotter: Brandon McReynolds
Shop Foreman: Artie Haire
Shop Support: Jeff Sennett
Suspension: Tommy Machek
Front Changer: Bryan Backus
Fueler: Justin White
Jack: Doug Warrick
Rear Changer: Marcus Horton
Tire Carrier: Lamar Neal
Hauler Driver: Jackson White
BMR PR