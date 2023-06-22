Big Machine Racing - Nashville Advance

Overview

Event: Tennessee Lottery 250

Date: June 24, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m. central

Location: Nashville Superspeedway 4847-F McCrary Road, Lebanon, TN

Layout: 1.33 mile oval concrete

Laps: 188

Miles: 250.04

Stage Lengths: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 188.

TV: USA Network and the NBC Sports app

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN

Notes of Interest:

“After a refreshing weekend off, I am ready to tackle what becomes the most important stretch of our season,” says Parker Kligerman. “I think our race team has been an example of slowly but surely working on processes and finding ways to be better every time we hit the track.

With top 5 speed in our last two races, I know we are finding our groove. Our crew chief Patrick Donohue and this whole team have been so good at methodically preparing our race cars, so we can keep ahead of schedule and keep improving.

It’s so cool to race in Nashville for Big Machine Racing as this is the home of Big Machine and Scott Borchetta. Representing him and all of Big Machine here is truly an honor! Our last downforce track we had serious speed, so I hope we can bring that this weekend and put on a show for all of Big Machine.

We also have a new paint scheme this weekend and I love it! Spiked Light Coolers are perfect for the summer and our car represents that so well.”

Parker will be meeting fans and available for interviews Thursday 5p to 6:30p at Total Wine in Brentwood, 330 Franklin Road.

He is also available Friday- call Paul Williams at 615 715-7884 for arrangements.

Driver Points: 344, ranked # 12

Team website and socials

BigMachineRacing.com

https://www.instagram.com/ bigmachineracing

https://twitter.com/ bigmchnracing

https://www.facebook.com/ bigmachineracing

Parker Kilgerman socials

https://www.instagram.com/ pkligerman

https://twitter.com/pkligerman

https://www.facebook.com/ ParkerKligerman

No. 48 SPIKED Coolers Team Roster

Driver: Parker Kligerman Hometown: Westport, CT

Team Manager: Keith Barnwell

Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue

Car Chief: Kenneth Roettger

Engineer: Cody McKenzie

Interior Specialist: Joseph Hammack

Mechanic: Thomas Tucker

Spotter: Brandon McReynolds

Shop Foreman: Artie Haire

Shop Support: Jeff Sennett

Suspension: Tommy Machek

Front Changer: Bryan Backus

Fueler: Justin White

Jack: Doug Warrick

Rear Changer: Marcus Horton

Tire Carrier: Lamar Neal

Hauler Driver: Jackson White

BMR PR