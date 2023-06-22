Wednesday, Jun 21

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Nashville Superspeedway

WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Tennessee Lottery 250
  • Date: Saturday, June 24
  • Time: 3:30PM ET | 2:30PM CT
  • Track: Nashville Superspeedway
  • Distance: 188 laps / 250.04 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 45 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Stage 2: 45 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Final Stage: 98 laps, ends Lap 188
  • Broadcasting: USA | Performance Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (USA, NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Friday, June 23
  • Time: 5:30PM ET| 4:30PM CT
 
 
  • Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, June 24
  • Time: 12:00PM EST | 11:00AM CT
  • Format: Single Vehicle | One Round
 
NXS NASHVILLE STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 0
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: N/A
Best Finish: N/A
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 1
Best Start: 11th (2022)
Best Finish: 7th (2022)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala and the No. 26 CRUSH Tropical Punch GR Supra team will move on to Nashville Superspeedway for the Tennessee Lottery 250 this Saturday, June 24.
 
  • The 188-lap race will mark Sam Hunt Racing's third appearance at the 1.33-mile track in Lebanon, Tennessee. In two previous starts, Sam Hunt Racing has two top-15 finishes and one top-10 finish. The team has a 10th place average finish at Nashville Superspeedway.
  • Grala will make his track debut at Nashville Superspeedway.
 
  • Island Brands USA's CRUSH branding is back on board of the No. 26 for its second of five races in 2023.
  • About CRUSH: CRUSH, a flavored malt beverage, was debuted by Island Brands USA in March and began primary partnership campaign with Sam Hunt Racing and Kaz Grala at Atlanta Motor Speedway. For more information, visit IslandBrandsUSA.com.
  • CRUSH's primary schedule is as follows:
  • March 18 - Atlanta Motor Speedway (P35 - Accident)
  • April 22 - Talladega Superspeedway (P24 - Accident)
  • July 8 - Atlanta Motor Speedway
  • September 2 - Darlington Raceway
  • September 15 - Bristol Motor Speedway
 
  • On Tuesday, Island Brands USA, Sam Hunt Racing and Ruedebusch Development & Construction, Inc. announced a partnership with the SEAL Legacy Foundation.
  • As part of this initiative, a generous donation check of $10,000 will be presented to the foundation on June 24, 2023 at the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, TN before the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I’ve never raced at Nashville before, just like Darlington earlier this season where we scored a top-10, so I’m up for the challenge. Sam Hunt Racing has had a lot of success in its starts at Nashville, and with a little sim time, we’ll be ready to tackle it. I like our chances this weekend. Let’s CRUSH it."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 CRUSH Tropical Punch GR Supra
 
