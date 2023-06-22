Sammy Smith / No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra Preview - Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

SMITH AT NASHVILLE: Sammy Smith will run his first race at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).

SONOMA RECAP: Smith ran a solid race at Sonoma Raceway two weeks ago. Smith earned a stage point in Stage 1 with a 10th-place finish. He finished just outside of the top-10 in 11th in Stage 2. Smith rebounded by the end of the race crossing the finish line in 9th for his sixth top-10 finish of the year.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). The other drivers competing for the title are Chandler Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins.

ARCA EAST CHAMPION x2: Smith defended his 2021 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022.

ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief Jeff Meendering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane seven times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Smith at Phoenix in March 2023. His teams have collected 56 top-five finishes, 116 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership.

JGR AT NASHVILLE: The Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series team owns three victories at Nashville Superspeedway. In 46 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted 15 top-five finishes, 28 top-10s, seven pole awards, and 1,013 laps led. Since the track rejoined the schedule in 2021, the team has recorded one win, four top-five finishes and five top-10s in seven total starts. Kyle Busch and Joey Logano both drove JGR Toyotas to victory lane at the 1.333-mile tri-oval.

FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Smith's 2023 NXS Seasons.

RACE INFO: The NXS Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST on Saturday, June 24. The race will be broadcasted on NBC, PRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Sammy Smith: “I’m excited to get back in the car after a weekend off. We’ve had good cars at intermediate tracks this year, but we need to put together a full race as a team. This is where we need to get some momentum going into the rest of the regular season to set us up for a really good playoffs run.”

Smith’s 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 14 1 3 6 0 152 11.3 14.1

Smith’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 23 1 4 9 0 170 9.6 15.4

JGR PR