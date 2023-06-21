Stewart-Haas Racing: Nashville NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

While you’re never been to Nashville in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, you do have two NASCAR Cup Series starts at the track. What are your expectations heading into the Tennessee Lottery 250? “Nashville is a hard track. It’s a very disconnected racetrack, so you really have to be disciplined. Just like Sonoma, it’s a very easy track to overdrive and get yourself in some trouble. You really have to make sure as a driver that you’re hitting your marks. Hopefully with it being a concrete track, it can build some rubber and we can move around a bit. It’s definitely a unique track with how it’s shaped and how you have to drive it. I had some rough Cup races at this track, but hopefully we can take advantage of that full practice session on Friday to put it all together.” With so many races coming up in this summer stretch, how do you and the team stay focused? “This is the point in the season where we really have to put the gas pedal down and we have to start taking advantage of the momentum. We’ve really started to hit our stride here recently with the top-10s and the win at Portland, so it’s just about keeping that momentum going. We’ve put together everything we’ve needed and now it’s just about perfecting that each and every week. The No. 00 Haas Automation team is working hard, and we’re excited for these summer months.”