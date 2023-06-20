Dan-O’s Seasoning Partners with Josh Williams, DGM Racing for Tennessee Lottery 250

DGM Racing announced today Dan-O’s Seasoning will be the primary sponsor of Josh Williams’ No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro for the June 24 Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Nashville Superspeedway.

In addition to the Tennessee Lottery 250, Dan-O’s Seasoning will be featured as an associate partner aboard Williams’ No. 92 Chevy for the July 8 Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and again at Bristol Motor Speedway for the September 15 Food City 300.

“I’ve had a Dan-O-Myte time working with Josh Williams, and I’m so excited to see him race at the Tennessee Lottery 250,” said Dan-O’s Seasoning founder Dan Oliver. “When I first heard Josh’s story, I knew that I had to work with him. His grit and determination reminded me a lot of the earliest days at Dan-O’s, and I can’t wait to see the Dan-O’s Seasoning Chevrolet on the track.”

Joining Dan-O’s Seasoning for the race at Nashville Superspeedway is Williams’ long-standing partner Peg Leg Porker. The paint scheme will include Peg Leg Porker on the lower quarter panel and showcase its famous peg-legged pig on the hood of DGM Racing’s No. 92.

“Nashville is a town full of flavor and having a brand like Dan-O’s Seasoning come on board with my long-term partner Peg Leg Porker and Pitmaster Carey Bringle seems like a perfect fit for a hot day in Nashville,” said Williams. “We have worked very hard at DGM Racing to continue to improve the 92 program, and I believe Nashville will be the start of some momentum that will carry us as we try to make a push for a playoff spot in 2023.”

The Tennessee Lottery 250 from Nashville Superspeedway will be televised live on USA Network Saturday, June 24 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The Xfinity Series annual visit to Music City will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

DGM Racing PR