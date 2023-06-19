Southeast Lineman Training Center to Support Brett Moffitt and AM Racing at Nashville Superspeedway

Officials from AM Racing proudly announced today that Southeast Lineman Training Center (SLTC), the premier training school for apprentice lineworker training will support AM Racing and driver Brett Moffitt in Saturday afternoon’s Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

Southeast Lineman Training Center (SLTC) consistently has produced an elite group of highly trained and certified graduates.

SLTC provides training in a realistic and challenging environment, where individuals can establish the foundation necessary for a rewarding career as lineworkers in the electrical utility and communications industries.

The 15th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season will mark Southeast Lineman Training Center’s first foray in NASCAR.

“Southeast Lineman Training Center is excited to join forces with AM Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Tennessee Lottery 250 and celebrate the dedication and skill of lineworkers and fearless drivers who inspire us all,” said David Powell SLTC co-owner and partner.

“This partnership embodies the shared values of safety, precision, and high performance that define both the electrical industry and the world of motorsports. Together, SLTC and AM Racing will light up the track

and put it all on the line in the pursuit of victory.”

As part of their current one-race partnership with AM Racing, the Statesville, N.C.-based team will host several lineworkers and business associates throughout the Nashville weekend with the desire to educate the racing community and fanbase of the importance of lineworkers and their craft.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to partner with AM Racing and Brett Moffitt in the NASCAR Xfinity Tennessee Lottery 250,” added PJ Nardy, SLTC co-owner and partner. “The strong foundations of faith, honesty and intelligent performance maintained by AM Racing align perfectly with the values we hold true to at SLTC.”

AM Racing driver Brett Moffitt heads to Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway for the 188-lap race eyeing his fourth top-10 finish of the season on the heels of a successful west coast road course trip which included a pair of competitive 12th place finishes at Portland International Raceway and Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway respectively.

“I’m looking forward to being an ambassador for the Southeast Lineman Training Center,” explained Moffitt. “It’s great that our AM Racing team through our partnership with AM Technical Solutions has been able to bring in a new partner to the industry, especially as instrumental as Southeast Lineman Training Center.

“Nashville is a fun race track for me and I’d love nothing more than to have the opportunity to score our best finish of the season with our No. 25 Southeast Lineman Training Center Ford Mustang.”

Wade Moore, president of AM Racing added, “We are beyond thrilled to welcome Southeast Lineman Training Center to our partnership lineup. Without our great relationship with AM Technical Solutions and Sovereign Capital, this new partnership would not have been possible.

“Brett (Moffitt) is going to do a great job representing their brand on and off the track and we hope that their experience at Nashville opens the door to an expanded partnership for this season and beyond.”

The Tennessee Lottery 250 (188 laps | 250.04 miles) is the 15th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 4:35 p.m. – 5:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 2:30 p.m. with live coverage on the USA Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Central).

