Nelson's Green Brier Partners With Stefan Parsons, SS GreenLight for Nashville

"Given our industries intertwining histories for nearly 90 years, a partnership with Stefan felt like a natural fit, " said Andy Nelson, co-founder of Nelson's Green Brier Distillery. "He has an obvious and contagious passion for his craft, and I've enjoyed getting to know him and his story. We can't wait to watch Stefan race the 07 Green Brier Chevy at Nashville Superspeedway on June 24th."



Parsons, along with Nelson and his brother Charlie, also share deep family ties to their respective professions. In 2006, the Nelson brothers discovered their great-great0grandfather's whiskey still from the 1800s and resurrected the family business. Parsons has racing in his blood from his dad, NASCAR veteran Phil Parsons, and his uncle, 1973 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and 2017 NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Benny Parsons.



"As a whiskey enthusiast, I was immediately drawn to the tale of the Nelsons," said Parsons. "The significance of familial bonds within a career resonated with me, and the shared history between our two families is something I genuinely appreciate. It's an honor to sport the beloved whiskey brand on my car and suit for this race."



Fans can see the Nelson's Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey car and Stefan's suit at the Nashville Superspeedway June 23-25 for the Xfinity Series race. To learn more about Nelson's Green Brier Distillery and the family of brands, visit www.greenbrierdistillery.com. For tickets to the Xfinity Series race on June 24, visit www.nashvillesuperspeedway.com .