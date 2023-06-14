Wednesday, Jun 14

Nelson's Green Brier Partners With Stefan Parsons, SS GreenLight for Nashville

Xfinity Series News
Wednesday, Jun 14 26
Nelson&#039;s Green Brier Partners With Stefan Parsons, SS GreenLight for Nashville

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Stefan Parsons is teaming up with Nelson's Green Brier Distillery to showcase the renowned Tennessee Whiskey brand on his suit and 07 SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet Camaro during the highly anticipated race at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 24. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for both parties involved, as it represents the deep history between the two brands.

Whiskey enthusiasts and stock car racing fans alike would be interested to learn that the two have connected legacies. During prohibition, bootleggers would race to transport liquor, like moonshine and whiskey, to mainly rural areas in the Southeast, often working to innovate their cars to support the heavy loads and speed. In North Carolina, drivers would race through Appalachia around tight turns and over mountains to avoid police. The unique skill it took to manage the roads impressed bystanders along the way and ultimately led to the sport of stock car racing's inception.
 
"Given our industries intertwining histories for nearly 90 years, a partnership with Stefan felt like a natural fit, " said Andy Nelson, co-founder of Nelson's Green Brier Distillery. "He has an obvious and contagious passion for his craft, and I've enjoyed getting to know him and his story. We can't wait to watch Stefan race the 07 Green Brier Chevy at Nashville Superspeedway on June 24th."

Parsons, along with Nelson and his brother Charlie, also share deep family ties to their respective professions. In 2006, the Nelson brothers discovered their great-great0grandfather's whiskey still from the 1800s and resurrected the family business. Parsons has racing in his blood from his dad, NASCAR veteran Phil Parsons, and his uncle, 1973 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and 2017 NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Benny Parsons.

"As a whiskey enthusiast, I was immediately drawn to the tale of the Nelsons," said Parsons. "The significance of familial bonds within a career resonated with me, and the shared history between our two families is something I genuinely appreciate. It's an honor to sport the beloved whiskey brand on my car and suit for this race."

Fans can see the Nelson's Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey car and Stefan's suit at the Nashville Superspeedway June 23-25 for the Xfinity Series race. To learn more about Nelson's Green Brier Distillery and the family of brands, visit www.greenbrierdistillery.com. For tickets to the Xfinity Series race on June 24, visit www.nashvillesuperspeedway.com.

SS Greenlight Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Gurtz Electric Partners With Ellis for Chicago Street Course
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.