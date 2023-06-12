Aric Almirola Wins Inaugural Xfinity Race at Sonoma

Aric Almirola qualified P4 for Saturday’s DoorDash 250 at the 1.99-mile road course and was one of seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers that entered this event. There were only 2 caution periods throughout the race for a total of 8 laps with 10 lead changes among 6 different drivers. The end of the race was a battle between Almirola, Kyle Larson, and AJ Allmendinger. After a restart on lap 65, Almirola was able to take the lead after restarting in fifth position and hold off a hard-charging Kyle Larson. Almirola took the checkered flag in his No. 28 Ford Mustang, winning over AJ Allmendinger by 1.868 seconds. This victory marks the second in a row for Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines in the Xfinity Series.