RCR NXS Race Recap: Sonoma Raceway

“Solid day for our Bennett Transportation and Logistics team. After having some mechanical issues during practice yesterday, we decided to make big changes to our car to help the front end turn better. Those changes definitely helped in qualifying, but our group was stacked, and we ended up starting 13th. Once the race started, we had to steadily make our way forward. When the No. 8 stalled at the end of Stage 1, I was able to get on pit road before the caution came out, giving us the track position that we needed. The longer I ran, the more I lost rear lateral grip in both directions and overall forward drive. In the final stage, I missed a shift when racing next to the No. 7 which allowed the No. 48 to pass. The car got super loose when running behind those two. I’m a little frustrated because we should have finished inside the top-five, but overall, it was a good result for our group heading to the off week. We will enjoy a little refresher and get back after it at Nashville Superspeedway.” -Austin Hill