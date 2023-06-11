Big Machine Racing - Sonoma Race Report

Parker Kligerman started P12 and finished in 5th place in the inaugural Xfinity race at Sonoma Raceway.

He was followed by Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Sammy Smith and Sam Mayer. He out ran Custer in the final lap to snare the top 5. Kligerman had the highest place finish of the regular Xfinity racers in the field.

“A little off in the second run,” said Kligerman afterwards. “Then we had that green flag stop and made an adjustment, put on a new set of tires and we were flying again. Proud of the execution and fight in this Big Machine Racing Spiked Coolers team. Thanks to Cole Custer for the fair and classic stock car battle at the end.”

Kyle Larson led 53 laps, swept the stages and seemed to be on his way to the win. Then with 8 laps to go, Larson hit a tire bundle in Turn 11. He dropped from second to third. Aric Almirola won the race, the first-ever for RSS Racing, which fields cars for Ryan and Kyle Sieg. The Stewart-Haas Racing shop prepared the car for Almirola. A.J. Allmendinger finished second.

Parker moves up to 12th in points with 344.

There’s no race next weekend, then the Spiked Coolers team is at the Nashville Superspeedway for the Tennessee Lottery 250, Saturday June 24 at 2:30 p.m. central time. Watch it on USA Network. Listen on Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN radio affiliates nationwide. For the station near you click here: goprn.com

