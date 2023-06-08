Daniel Suarez, SS GreenLight Racing Partner with Blast Equality Collab, ref-ology at Sonoma

|
|“We are thrilled to team up with SS Greenlight, driver Daniel Suarez, Crew Chief Mike Hillman, owner Bobby Dotter and the entire 07 team at Sonoma,” said Russi. “During a time in which racing seeks to embrace cultural transformation, collaborating with Daniel, who has embodied leadership at every
level, provides unparalleled inspiration for the Blast Equality Collab ecosystem.”
Don Vaden, a 30-year NBA Veteran, former NBA Finals Referee, and Russi’s business partner, along with TJ Bell will spot the #08 driven by Kyle Weatherman with Jason Miller as the Crew Chief. Team Schuler, Compass Real Estate, the WPBA and ref-ology are also serving as associate sponsors of the #08 car.
“It is an honor to team up with SS Greenlight and Daniel at Sonoma in the #07 and Kyle in the #08. All athletes, including pit crew, drivers and spotters must perform in flow and at an optimal level in the moment for the team to embody leadership excellence in pursuit of winning and that aligns perfectly
with the Blast Equality Collab mission and the Embodied Referee™ designation,” says Vaden.