" Sonoma is one of my favorite racetracks. I’ve raced there in ARCA and Trucks, so I feel like I have a slight leg up on some of our competitors this weekend. Usually, we tend to thrive on the high tire wear tracks, and Sonoma has a lot of falloff. I’m confident that we can bounce back this weekend and put our Fire Dept. Coffee Black Cherry Bourbon Supra up front.”

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee Black Cherry Bourbon GR Supra