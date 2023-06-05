Cole Custer Races to First Win in Portland

Cole Custer qualified P2 in his No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Performance Mustang for Saturday’s Pacific Office Automation 147. After making adjustments to fix a tire before the start of the race, Custer was sent to the rear of the field to start the race. Custer was able to race his way through the field and catch the leaders by the end of stage 2. After an incident with the two leading cars on the final laps of stage 2, Custer made the stage-winning pass at the line, winning by just 0.012s. After leading the first laps of stage 3, Custer missed a corner, and was shuffled back a few positions. A caution for debris came out with just 3 laps to go and Custer was able to race his way to the checkered flag in overtime by taking the lead on the first turn and winning by 0.142 seconds over Justin Allgaier.