Portland International Raceway NXS Cole Custer Transcript

Cole Custer was victorious Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series featured event at Portland International Raceway. Custer won his first series race of 2023, and notably, it was his first trip to victory lane at the Northwestern road course. He led when it mattered – not only making a surge from fourth in the final three laps to win the second stage, but also completing the race-deciding maneuver to lead the final two laps of the race to victory. Custer was triumphant in his 123rd career series start – 11 total wins – and it was his first victory since February 26, 2022 (Auto Club Speedway).

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang – WHAT GAVE YOU THE CONFIDENCE TO MAKE THE MOVE FOR THE LEAD ON THE RESTART? “Just trying not to make mistakes. I mean, I did the same exact thing. I saw them drive in there so deep, and I did the same thing like two restarts ago. Man, I’m just so happy. I’ve never won a road course race before. I’ve been so close, so many times. It’s just awesome to win this. I can’t thank Haas Automation, everybody at Stewart-Haas and the Xfinity program… and the Cup program. This is just a great day. J.T. (Jonathan Toney) just for coming in to crew chief… it’s awesome to get this trophy and get that out of the way. I’m pumped for the rest of the year. We got fast cars, and starting to put it all together.”

Ford Performance PR