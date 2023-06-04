Trio of Toyota Top-10s in Portland

Myatt Snider (sixth), Connor Mosack (eighth) and John Hunter Nemechek (10th) scored top-10 finishes to lead Toyota in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway. It is Snider’s second top-10 in as many starts this season, while Mosack earned his first career top-10 finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Portland International Raceway

Race 13 of 33 – 147.52 miles, 75 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Cole Custer*

2nd, Justin Allgaier*

3rd, Sam Mayer*

4th, Josh Berry*

5th, Austin Hill*

6th, MYATT SNIDER

8th, CONNOR MOSACK

10th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

26th, KAZ GRALA

30th, SAMMY SMITH

35th, PARKER CHASE

36th, MASON MAGGIO

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

MYATT SNIDER, No. 19 Tree Top Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

How was your race?

“It was very hectic. A lot of calamity; a lot of chaos. I saw someone barreling by me on lap one clobbering into someone. It was a crazy, hectic race, but the boys from JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) brought me a fast Tree Top Toyota GR Supra. I’m really proud of the boys from the 19 team for putting in such a great effort. We were working on drive off all day, but to end up sixth with all of the craziness that happens is pretty awesome. I have to thank my guys from Tree Top, Superior Essex, Right Fire Protection enough for getting this race car as good as it was today.”

CONNOR MOSACK, No. 24 Open Eyes Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 8th

How was your race?

“Well overall, pretty good day. I’m really happy with a top-10 finish. I’m a little disappointed in myself for the lap one incident – just misjudged it on cold brakes and overshot the corner and we definitely hurt our car. I’m a little disappointed with that – feel like we would have had a shot a top-five finish if we had a car in one piece. We were pretty tight the rest of the day after that. It hurt our speed, but overall, really proud of the Sam Hunt 24 guys. I feel like we had a really good Open Eyes Toyota off the truck. I feel like we finished about where we should have, so overall good day. We will take this to Sonoma, and I think we will even be better there.”

