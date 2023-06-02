Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Portland International Raceway June NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Inaugural Journey: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Pacific Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue at the track dubbed “America’s Home for Racing” in Concord, N.C., the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Back For More: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 13th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. AM Minute: Last weekend was a busy tripleheader weekend for AM Racing. To kick off the Memorial Day weekend, AM Racing’s Christian Rose competed in the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. After qualifying his No. 32 Secure Testing Services | West Virginia Tourism Ford Mustang 13th, the Martinsburg, West Virginia native raced into the top-10 and contend for the race win before finishing a respectable eighth. The effort was Rose’s second consecutive top-10 finish in ARCA competition. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Mason Maggio made his AM Racing debut aboard the No. 22 ACE Hardware Ford F-150 and carried himself to a top-25 finish. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 36 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. AMerican Heroes: NASCAR and its fans have always put Patriotism and American Pride at the forefront of every race weekend. That same passion runs just as deep at AM Racing, a team whose family lineage is deeply rooted in the Armed Forces and First Responders workforce. We're a team whose blood bleeds Red, White and Blue every day, which is why we are proud to launch, AMerican Heroes. At AM Racing, it is our mission to recognize and highlight the men and women who continue to put their lives on the line every day, as well as honoring and paying respect to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. We are a nation that is united by one flag, which represents all the liberties and freedoms that we would not be able to enjoy without the sacrifices of those willing to answer the call. Continuing with Portland this weekend, AM Racing will carry the AMerican Heroes livery, which will continue for the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series seasons. The team will work to salute all the men and women, past and present, who truly deserve the title of Hero, every weekend. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Portland International Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Pacific Automation 147 will mark Moffitt’s second Xfinity start at the unique 1.967-mile road course. In his Portland debut in 2022, Moffitt finished a respectable 20th in the rain-plagued 75-lap race after starting 12th in the No. 02 Chevrolet for Our Motorsports. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a road course, Moffitt has made 14 starts throughout his career earning one pole and one top-10 finish. He also holds an average finishing position of 26.1. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 96 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned two top-five and 26 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.8. He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing. In addition to 96 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway | Alsco Uniforms 300 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team attempted to conquer “America’s Home for Racing.” A rain-filled weekend saw Moffit qualify his No. 25 AMerican Heroes | AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang a strong 12th but during the race – two days later than originally planned, the team’s attempt to score another top-10 was thwarted after encountering a flat tire. The team’s efforts to recover from the misfortune were noteworthy but the lack of caution prevented Moffitt from contending for his fourth top-10 finish of the year. He finished 29th. In 12 races this season, Moffit has delivered three top-10s, six top-15s, seven top-20s and an average finish of 18.3. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 111th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his second on the 12-turn road course. In his previous 110 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 24 top-10 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR. For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).