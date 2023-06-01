Big Machine Racing - Portland Advance

Overview
Event: Pacific Office Automation 147
Date: Saturday June 3, 2023
Time: 1:30 pm Pacific
Location: Portland International Raceway in Portland, Oregon
Layout: 1.967 mile Road Course
Laps: 150
Miles: 147.75
Stage Lengths: 25/50/75
TV: FS1
Radio: MRN and Sirius XM Channel 90
Notes of Interest:
“After a what has been a really tough month of May for us,” says Parker Kligerman, “I am so excited to get to some road course racing. I raced at Portland in 2006 and really enjoyed it, so I can’t wait to get back there in a stock car this time. It’s a fast track with one very heavy braking zone, but also a very quick lap that requires a fair amount of precision for a stock car on a road course. We have a huge opportunity ahead of us and the whole Big Machine Racing team has been putting in the effort to make sure we are showing up as prepared as possible. This is going to be fun, I can’t wait!”
BMR PR