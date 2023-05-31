No. 19 Tree Top Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

Myatt Snider returns to the No.19 Tree Top Toyota GR Supra for his second start of the season at Portland International Raceway this weekend in the Pacific Office Automation 147. In his first career start at the track last year, Snider had one of the best runs of his NXS career as he wheeled his way from a 25 place starting position all the way up to the front where he led 19 laps, won a stage, and came home with a second-place finish. PREVIOUSLY AT JGR: Snider made his JGR debut earlier this season at the season-opener in Daytona where he kicked off the year with a fifth-place finish.

JGR AT PORTLAND: Joe Gibbs Racing entered three cars in the inaugural Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway last season. Ty Gibbs highlighted the team's performance as he led a race-high 42 laps and won a stage in last year's race before finishing seventh.

Twitter: @myattsnider I Facebook: Myatt Snider I Instagram: @myatt_snider I Website: myattsnider.com

RACE INFO: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Myatt Snider, Driver of the No. 19 Tree Top Toyota GR Supra

“You had a strong run at Portland last year. What are your expectations for this weekend as you return in Joe Gibbs Racing equipment?”

“You never know what to expect, honestly. Especially with a road course that’s so new to the schedule, you kind of have to prepare for every scenario. That said, the goal is to take our Tree Top GR Supra to victory lane on Saturday. I felt really comfortable here last summer and came really close to getting the job done then. This time around I feel great about how this track matches up with my skillset and I know we have a great group of guys who put this car together, so the sky is the limit for us going into this weekend.

JGR PR