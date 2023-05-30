Tuesday, May 30

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Portland International Raceway

Xfinity Series News
Tuesday, May 30 21
RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Portland International Raceway
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Pacific Office Automation 147
  • Date: Saturday, June 3
  • Time: 4:30PM ET | 1:30PM PST
  • Track: Portland International Raceway
  • Distance: 75 laps / 147.75 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 25 laps, ends Lap 25
  • Stage 2: 25 laps, ends Lap 50
  • Final Stage: 25 laps, ends Lap 75
  • Broadcasting: FS1 | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (FS1)
  • Date: Saturday, June 3
  • Time: 11:30AM ET| 8:30 AM PST
 
 
  • Qualifying (FS1)
  • Date: Saturday, June 3
  • Time: 12:00PM | 9:00AM PST
  • Format: Group A & B | Multi-Vehicle | Two Rounds
 
NXS PORTLAND STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 0
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: N/A
Best Finish: N/A
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 1
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 18th (Chase - 2022)
Best Finish: 27th (Chase - 2022)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala will take the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee Black Cherry Bourbon GR Supra out West for two back-to-back road course races, starting at Portland International Raceway then on to Sonoma Raceway for the Xfinity Series' return to the historic track.
 
  • Grala will make his track debut at Portland International Raceway, a 1.96-mile road course in Portland, Oregon -- NASCAR's only event in the Pacific Northwest.
 
  • Fire Dept. Coffee (FDC) will serve as the primary partner for Grala and the 26 team for 10 races throughout the 2023 season. For more information, visit: www.firedeptcoffee.com.
  • FDC's primary schedule is as follows:
  • February 25 – Auto Club Speedway (P13)
  • March 4 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway (P23)
  • March 11 – Phoenix Raceway (P34)
  • March 25 – Circuit of the Americas (P18)
  • May 13 – Darlington Raceway (P9)
  • May 27 – Charlotte Motor Speedway (P16)
  • June 3 – Portland International Raceway
  • June 10 – Sonoma Raceway
  • July 1 – Chicago Street Course
  • July 29 – Road America
  • Fire Dept. Coffee will represent their Black Bourbon Cherry products for the West Coast road course swing.
 
  • Portland International Raceway will mark the second road course race of the 2023 season out of eight scheduled road course events.
  • In March, the Xfinity Series competed at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas where Grala and his teammate Connor Mosack finished 18th and 19th respectively.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I’m excited to get our west coast road course week started in Portland on Saturday. I’ve never raced there before, but it looks like a really fun, technical track. We’ve had a great string of races lately, and I definitely look at road courses as an opportunity to continue to gain points. Our Fire Dept. Coffee Black Cherry Bourbon Supra should be ready for battle in Portland, and all of us at SHR will be too.”
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee Black Cherry Bourbon GR Supra
 
SHR PR
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Big Machine Racing - Charlotte
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.