RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Portland International Raceway

" I’m excited to get our west coast road course week started in Portland on Saturday. I’ve never raced there before, but it looks like a really fun, technical track. We’ve had a great string of races lately, and I definitely look at road courses as an opportunity to continue to gain points. Our Fire Dept. Coffee Black Cherry Bourbon Supra should be ready for battle in Portland, and all of us at SHR will be too.”

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee Black Cherry Bourbon GR Supra