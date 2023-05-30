Big Machine Racing - Charlotte

A two day delay didn’t get any better for Parker Kligerman and the Spiked Coolers No. 48 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The race was supposed to run Saturday and was moved to Monday morning. After the green flag flew at 11:10 am, it was paused due to more rain and the Coca-Cola 600, until it restarted at 9:45 pm.

The team qualified P20 and was moving up, when fuel pressure issues sent Parker to the garage on lap 97. The crew scrambled and got back in the race with 40 laps to go.

Justin Allgaier picked up his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the year, ahead of John Hunter Nemecheck.

The team heads across the country to Portland, Oregon this week for the Pacific Office Automation 147 on Saturday at 1:30 pm pacific, 4:30 pm eastern. TV coverage is on FS1, hear the radio broadcast on SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN affiliates nationwide.

BMR PR