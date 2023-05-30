Stewart-Haas Racing: NXS Race Report from Charlotte

Race Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

SHR Race Finish:

● Cole Custer (Started 4th / Finished 3rd, Running, completed 200 of 200 laps)

● Riley Herbst (Started 13th / Finished 14th, Running, completed 199 of 200 laps)

SHR Points:

● Cole Custer (4th with 403 points, 74 out of first)

● Riley Herbst (9th with 337 points, 140 out of first)

SHR Notes:

● Custer earned his fifth top-five of the season and his third top-five in six career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Charlotte.

● Custer has only finished outside the top-10 at Charlotte once in the Xfinity Series.

● This was Custer’s sixth straight top-10. He finished fifth April 1 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, third April 15 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, fourth April 22 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, seventh April 29 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway, and third May 13 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

● Custer finished ninth in Stage 1 to earn two bonus points and ninth in Stage 2 to earn two more bonus points.

● Herbst earned his seventh top-15 of the season and his third top-15 in four career Xfinity Series starts at Charlotte.

● Herbst has only finished outside the top-15 once at Charlotte in the Xfinity Series.

● Herbst finished 10th in Stage 1 to earn one bonus point.

Race Notes:

● Justin Allgaier won the Alsco Uniforms 300 to score his 20th career Xfinity Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Charlotte. His margin over second-place John Hunter Nemechek was 7.829 seconds.

● There were four caution periods for a total of 31 laps.

● Only seven of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Nemechek leaves Charlotte as the championship leader with a 10-point advantage over second-place Austin Hill.

Sound Bites:

“Proud of this No. 00 Haas Automation team. I feel like we really woke the car up in the second stage. That was the first time this year where we really got it working like that. It gives us a lot of hope because I think we can take that and apply it to other places. That last stage, I was honestly just saving as hard as I could. I don’t think I had anything for the No. 20 or the No. 7, so I just wanted to save more than they could. Looking back, we probably saved a little too much since they were also able to make it. That’s the first time I’ve ever had to save like that, so I’ll be interested to see what we end up with in the fuel tank so I know for next time what I can save and what we can get away with. It was fun and definitely a different kind of racing for me.” – Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 3D Systems Ford Mustang

“That was a tough final stage. We were a top-10 car for sure, but a couple of incidents put us back in the pack and a lap down. We were able to play the fuel game a little bit to get back up into the top-15, but we had a really fast No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang all day. Hopefully, this is a sign of our luck turning around a little bit. We’ll go to Portland and try to get a good run there." – Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the Portland 147 on Saturday, June 3 at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway. The race begins at 4:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

FRM PR