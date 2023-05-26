Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Charlotte Motor Speedway

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Charlotte Motor Speedway

- Practice; After NASCAR technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Parker Retzlaff would take to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the very first time in a scheduled 20-minute practice session. In his first laps around the lighting fast oval Retzlaff would record a fast lap of 30.929 at 174.593 mph on Lap-3 of his 5-lap session putting the young Wisconsin driver 17th of the 40 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Alsco Uniforms 300.









– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would move into qualifying for the Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Retzlaff would not be allowed to make a qualifying lap during qualifications after going behind the wall during practice. Using an owner’s professional, Retzlaff will start the Alsco Uniforms 300 inside Row 19 in the 37th position on Saturday.







– Charlotte Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 will mark Retzlaff’s debut at the 1.5-mile North Carolina quad oval.



- FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.





Jeb Burton– No. 27 Puryear Tank Lines

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Charlotte Motor Speedway

- Practice; After NASCAR technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Jeb Burton would take to the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway for a scheduled 20-minute practice session. Burton would record a fast lap of 31.045 at 173.941 mph on Lap-3 of his 17-lap session putting the Puryear Tank Lines Chevrolet 21st of the 40 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Alsco Uniforms 300.





– Starting Position; After the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, the No. 27 team would move into qualifying for the Saturday's Alsco Uniforms 300. Scheduled to record his qualifying lap 30th, Burton would lay down a a lap of 30.244 at 178.548 placing the No. 27 Puryear Tank Lines Chevrolet Camaro SS 9th fast. Burton will lineup inside Row 5 in the 9th position for the Alsco Uniforms 300.





– Charlotte Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday afternoons NXS Alsco Uniforms 300 will mark Burton’s seventh NXS start at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In six previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 11.8 with a 99.6% lap completion rate completing 1201 laps of the possible 1206. Burton has two Top-10 finishes with a best of seventh coming in 2019 after starting 16th. Burton has finished in Top-20 in all of his six starts at Charlotte. Featured Partners









- Puryear Tank Lines; Puryear Tank Lines is a family-owned and operated business that dates back 3 generations. Specializing in bulk tank delivery of LPG, butane, liquid asphalt and bulk cement. At Puryear they make it their mission to treat both our clients and employees with respect and provide customers with the service they deserve. Puryear Tank Lines promises to provide high-quality transportation services in a safe and efficient way. Visit Puyear Tank Lines online at PuryearTankLines.com



