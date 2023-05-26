Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Charlotte Motor Speedway May NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Inaugural Journey: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Also Uniforms 300 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue at the track dubbed “America’s Home for Racing” in Concord, N.C., the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Back For More: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 12th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. AM Minute: Last weekend was a busy weekend for AM Racing. In addition to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returning to the historic North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, the Dirt Division was in action with driver Austin Wayne Self. At North Wilkesboro, Josh Williams drove the No. 22 Katz Coffee Ford F-150 and qualified on speed before being collected in a late race skirmish. Self, however, captured his third checkered flag of the season at Sumter Speedway in Sumter, S.C. This weekend, in addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, AM Racing will also compete in a doubleheader Friday night with the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 with Christian Rose and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 race with Mason Maggio, Saturday night will include a night of Modified Dirt action with AM Racing at East Lincoln Speedway in Denver, N.C. with Austin Wayne Self. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 33 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. AMerican Heroes: NASCAR and its fans have always put Patriotism and American Pride at the forefront of every race weekend. That same passion runs just as deep at AM Racing, a team whose family lineage is deeply rooted in the Armed Forces and First Responders workforce. We're a team whose blood bleeds Red, White and Blue every day, which why we are proud to launch, AMerican Heroes. At AM Racing, it is our mission to recognize and highlight the men and women who continue to put their lives on the line every day, as well as honoring and paying respect to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. We are a nation that is united by one flag, which represents all the liberties and freedoms that we would not be able to enjoy without the sacrifices of those willing to answer the call. Starting at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Memorial Day weekend, AM Racing will carry the AMerican Heroes livery, which will continue for the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series seasons. The team will work to salute all the men and women, past and present, who truly deserve the title of Hero, every weekend. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Charlotte Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Alsco Uniforms 300 will mark Moffitt’s fourth Xfinity start at the iconic 1.5-mile speedway. In his previous three efforts, he has delivered one top-10 and two top-15 finishes. His track-best result occurred during the 2020 Alsco 300 when Moffitt steered to a sixth-place finish after starting 22nd for Our Motorsports. In addition to Xfinity, Moffitt also has four NASCAR Cup Series and four NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Charlotte. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway, Moffitt has made 48 starts throughout his career earning one pole and 16 top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 15.5. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 95 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned two top-five and 26 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.7. He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing. In addition to 95 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | Shriners Children’s 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team attempted to tackle the track dubbed “Too Tough to Tame.” With their No. 25 AM Technical Solutions NASCAR Throwback Ford Mustang paint scheme tribute to Tim Richmond, Moffitt started the 11th race of the season from the 14th position. Quickly, the Grimes, Iowa native muscled his way inside the top-10 until he became involved in a multi-car accident on a restart. Despite suffering heavy front-end damage to his vehicle, Moffitt wrestled an extremely ill-handling race car to a 20th-place lead lap finish. In 15 races this season, Moffit has delivered three top-10s, six top-15s, seven top-20s and an average finish of 17.4. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 110th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his fourth race on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway oval. In his previous 109 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 24 top-10 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR. For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).