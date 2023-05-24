Big Machine Racing - Charlotte Advance

Overview

Event: ALSCO Uniforms 300

Date: Saturday May 27, 2023

Time: 1:00 pm eastern

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina

Layout: 1.5 mile Quad oval

Laps: 200

Miles: 300

Stage Lengths: 45/90/200

TV: FS 1

Radio: PRN and SiriusXM

Notes of Interest:

“I’m really looking forward to Charlotte,” says Parker Kligerman. “First because it’s always an honor to get to race on the greatest weekend in motorsports and for all that Memorial Day weekend represents.

Also, we had a test there earlier this year and it’s sort of the first place we are going back to as a team. We have made lots of gains in terms of our speed and as a unit working together, which I think we will see this weekend.

This also kicks off a month of huge opportunity for us with a set of great tracks ahead for us. I can’t wait to get going at Charlotte and having a great month!”

Big Machine Racing PR