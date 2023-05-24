Big Machine Racing - Charlotte Advance

Overview
Event: ALSCO Uniforms 300
Date: Saturday May 27, 2023
Time: 1:00 pm eastern
Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina
Layout: 1.5 mile Quad oval
Laps: 200
Miles: 300
Stage Lengths: 45/90/200
TV: FS 1
Radio: PRN and SiriusXM
Notes of Interest:
“I’m really looking forward to Charlotte,” says Parker Kligerman. “First because it’s always an honor to get to race on the greatest weekend in motorsports and for all that Memorial Day weekend represents.
Also, we had a test there earlier this year and it’s sort of the first place we are going back to as a team. We have made lots of gains in terms of our speed and as a unit working together, which I think we will see this weekend.
This also kicks off a month of huge opportunity for us with a set of great tracks ahead for us. I can’t wait to get going at Charlotte and having a great month!”
Big Machine Racing PR