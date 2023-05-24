Wednesday, May 24

RACE ADVANCE: Connor Mosack at Charlotte Motor Speedway

WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Alsco Uniforms 300
  • Date: Saturday, May 27th
  • Time: 1:00PM ET
  • Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway
  • Distance: 200 laps / 300 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 45 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Stage 2: 45 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Final Stage: 110 laps, ends Lap 200
  • Broadcasting: FOX | Performance Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, May 26th
  • Time: 3:30PM
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, May 26th
  • Time: 4:00PM
  • Format: Single Car | One Lap | One Round
 
NXS CHARLOTTE STATS
 
 
CONNOR MOSACK
Starts: 0
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: N/A
Best Finish: N/A
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 35th (Enfinger - 2021)
Best Finish: 36th (Enfinger - 2021 - Crash)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Connor Mosack, a Charlotte native and graduate of High Point University, will make his sixth NXS start of the season out of 21 races with Sam Hunt Racing in the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the track where his motorsports career began.
  • Mosack competed in Legend cars on the infield road course and oval tracks.
 
  • Mosack will have primary sponsorship from Open Eyes at the upcoming races at Portland International Raceway and Sonoma Raceway.
  • About Open Eyes: Open Eyes (OE) exists to accelerate the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the unreached and underserved. OE equips local leaders called Mobile Messengers for Evangelism, Church Planting, and Relief & Development. Currently serving in Africa, Lebanon, Ukraine, India, Nepal & Mexico.
 
  • On Friday evening, Mosack will compete in the ARCA Menards Series race in the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.
 
  • Mosack participated in the NXS test at Charlotte Motor Speedway in January.
 
QUOTES
 
 
“Charlotte will be a special race for myself and the team. We have a lot of friends and family coming, so it's always special to be able to race with a lot of people that you're close with to see it in person. It's also special being at home, at the track where it all kind of started for me- both being my first laps in a racecar on the big track, and then also having a lot of success on the little quarter-mile infield road course there. So, I feel like it's a place that I'll have a little extra confidence and a little extra comfort going to. Charlotte is definitely one of the tougher tracks we go to, but the test we had back in January went well and the extra laps on Friday in the ARCA car will be helpful. We will have a good shot at the win for the ARCA race, and my first Xfinity Series Top-10 on Saturday."
 
-- Connor Mosack, Driver of the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra

SHR PR

