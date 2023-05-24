RACE ADVANCE: Connor Mosack at Charlotte Motor Speedway

“Charlotte will be a special race for myself and the team. We have a lot of friends and family coming, so it's always special to be able to race with a lot of people that you're close with to see it in person. It's also special being at home, at the track where it all kind of started for me- both being my first laps in a racecar on the big track, and then also having a lot of success on the little quarter-mile infield road course there. So, I feel like it's a place that I'll have a little extra confidence and a little extra comfort going to. Charlotte is definitely one of the tougher tracks we go to, but the test we had back in January went well and the extra laps on Friday in the ARCA car will be helpful. We will have a good shot at the win for the ARCA race, and my first Xfinity Series Top-10 on Saturday."

-- Connor Mosack , Driver of the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra