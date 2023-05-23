Stewart-Haas Racing: Charlotte NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

In the past, you’ve mentioned how the May race in Charlotte is one of your favorites and probably the most underrated race on the schedule. Why so? “Charlotte is one of the most underrated races on the schedule. No one realizes how difficult it can be to drive a daytime race at Charlotte at the start of the summer months. This track is slick in the sun and you’re slipping and sliding all over it. Sure, it can bite you, but it can also be one of the most fun races of the year if you can stay out of trouble. We qualified on the pole here back in 2021 and were fast last year in practice. Although we had a little bit of trouble in qualifying, I think we can still find that speed that we’ve had, if not more. I’m excited to put the bad luck behind us and run well at Charlotte.” What do you need to do in order to get your season back to the form you and the team exhibited throughout the first six races of the season? “We just have to stay out of trouble. Honestly, we haven’t lacked speed or determination. It just seemed like when one thing went wrong, it all went wrong. This string of bad runs is just a string of bad luck and being in situations that were out of our control. I know that I have what it takes to win in the Xfinity Series and the No. 98 Monster Energy team deserves to be in victory lane. We’re putting it all together and competing for wins, but now we just have to keep ourselves out of bad situations.” TSC PR