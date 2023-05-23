No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

John Hunter Nemechek has only made one NASCAR Xfinity Series start on the Charlotte Motor Speedway quad-oval layout. In that race back in May 2019, Nemechek started 14th and finished 12th while driving for GMS Racing. He finished 16th and 13th in a pair of NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile track in 2020. Additionally, Nemechek posted one win, two top-five finishes, and four top-10s in six career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at Charlotte. CHARLOTTE VICTORY: Nemechek turned in a dominant performance in the Truck Series race at Charlotte in May 2021. That night, he started fourth and led a race-high 71 laps on the way to victory lane.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series victories at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In 107 combined starts at the 1.5-mile track, the organization has posted 41 top-five finishes, 63 top-10s, six pole awards, and 1,961 laps led. Mike Bliss, Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, and Joey Logano have all driven JGR entries to victory lane in Charlotte. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, at 1 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra

What are your thoughts about racing at Charlotte this weekend?

“Charlotte is always a fun weekend being our home track and being able to have friends and family come out. I’m really excited about the race. It has been a little strange only having one race so far this month, but we’ve been meeting, and in the sim trying to stay sharp and be ready for this stretch of races that we’re about to hit this summer. Hopefully we can get this stretch off to a good start on Saturday.”

JGR PR