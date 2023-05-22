Monday, May 22

Stefan Parsons Teams With Springrates at Charlotte

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Stefan Parsons announced today Springrates will return as partner for the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday May 27, 2023. Parsons will return to the 07 Chevrolet Camaro for SS GreenLight Racing, looking to build on his season best performance at Darlington on May 13th . Parsons and Springrates will continue a partnership that dates back to the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The Memorial Day weekend will mark the Cornelius, N.C., native’s third attempt at the 1.5 mile oval.

Parsons will also welcome Michael Waltrip Brewing Company, aboard the 07 for the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The company, founded by the two-time Daytona 500 Champion, brews and distributes fun and flavorful craft beer in five states, including North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The company’s sports themed restaurants, which operate under the Michael Waltrip Taproom brand, recently opened its newest location in Concord NC, just minutes from Charlotte Motor Speedway.
 

“I’m beyond excited to partner with Springrates for this weekend’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway”
said Stefan Parsons, driver of the No. 07 Chevrolet, “Sean Taylor and everyone at Springrates have been amazing supporters of my career since 2020, and to have them comeback on board for my hometown race means a lot. I can’t wait to get our beautiful black and blue 07 Springrates Chevy on track Friday!”

SS GreenLight Racing team owner Bobby Dotter echoed Parsons’ appreciation.

“When we brought Stefan into the team earlier this season, we knew we were getting a driver that could help our team improve. With Springrates coming on board for Charlotte, after one of our best runs of 2023, it shows that our team is headed in the right direction, and we are looking forward to continuing to build on the momentum the 07 team has started to gather the last couple of weeks.”

SS Greenlight Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

