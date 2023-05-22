Stefan Parsons Teams With Springrates at Charlotte

|
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Stefan Parsons announced today Springrates will return as partner for the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday May 27, 2023. Parsons will return to the 07 Chevrolet Camaro for SS GreenLight Racing, looking to build on his season best performance at Darlington on May 13th . Parsons and Springrates will continue a partnership that dates back to the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The Memorial Day weekend will mark the Cornelius, N.C., native’s third attempt at the 1.5 mile oval.
Parsons will also welcome Michael Waltrip Brewing Company, aboard the 07 for the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The company, founded by the two-time Daytona 500 Champion, brews and distributes fun and flavorful craft beer in five states, including North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The company’s sports themed restaurants, which operate under the Michael Waltrip Taproom brand, recently opened its newest location in Concord NC, just minutes from Charlotte Motor Speedway.