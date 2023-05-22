Stefan Parsons Teams With Springrates at Charlotte

“I’m beyond excited to partner with Springrates for this weekend’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway”

said Stefan Parsons, driver of the No. 07 Chevrolet, “Sean Taylor and everyone at Springrates have been amazing supporters of my career since 2020, and to have them comeback on board for my hometown race means a lot. I can’t wait to get our beautiful black and blue 07 Springrates Chevy on track Friday!”



SS GreenLight Racing team owner Bobby Dotter echoed Parsons’ appreciation.



“When we brought Stefan into the team earlier this season, we knew we were getting a driver that could help our team improve. With Springrates coming on board for Charlotte, after one of our best runs of 2023, it shows that our team is headed in the right direction, and we are looking forward to continuing to build on the momentum the 07 team has started to gather the last couple of weeks.”