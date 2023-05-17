Kaulig Racing Tags Road Racing Expert Jordan Taylor for Upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series Event

As NASCAR heads back to the west coast in June, Kaulig Racing is excited to announce the addition of road-racing expert, Jordan Taylor, to its All-Star driver line-up. Taylor will be at the helm of the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start at Portland International Raceway.

The 32-year-old is a seasoned veteran when it comes to road and street courses world-wide, currently competing full-time as a Corvette factory driver in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Taylor made his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start earlier this year at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) while filling in for an injured Chase Elliott.

“I am really pumped to make my first Xfinity series start with Kaulig Racing, a team that has shown it can dominate at road courses,” said Taylor. “I’ve been fortunate in my racing career to compete at so many different tracks, and I’m looking forward to checking Portland off my list.”

Taylor has earned seven wins in the NASCAR Grand-Am Sports Car Series and 24 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship wins, and has competed in numerous prestigious events, such as 24 Hours of Le Mans and American Le Mans Series races.

“Matt Kaulig and I are super excited to have Jordan [Taylor] in the No. 10 car for Portland”, said team president, Chris Rice. “Adding another driver with this much road-course expertise will be a lot of fun. Jordan impressed a lot of people in his first NASCAR start at COTA, and I can’t wait to see what he will do in his first Xfinity Series start.”

Kaulig Racing will look to defend its title in the Pacific Office Automation 147 on June 3rd with Taylor and the No. 10 team, alongside teammates Chandler Smith and Daniel Hemric. Partnership announcement will come at later date.

Kaulig Racing PR