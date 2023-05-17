Spider Energy Jumps on Board for Ellis, Alpha Prime Racing, for Multi-Race Sponsorship

Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to announce that Spider Energy Drink will be the primary sponsor for Ryan Ellis and the No.43 Chevrolet for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 4th. Additionally, Spider Energy will be the secondary sponsor of the No.43 Chevy in the August race at Daytona International Speedway.

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of electrolytes, energy-boosting B vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, and 240 mg of caffeine. Spider Energy is "THE ENERGY DRINK WITH A BITE!". Spider Energy is known as one of the best-tasting energy drinks on the market, with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks. Spider Energy Drink is created by Golden Grail Technology, doing business as Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY).

Each 16-ounce can of Spider Energy is packed with 240 mg of caffeine, 50 mg of Panax Ginseng, 50 mg of Guarana extract, and 300 mg of Taurine. Additionally, it is fortified with B-Vitamins and electrolytes. Spider Energy offers four tantalizing flavors, Original Citrus Bite, Zero Citrus Bite, Strawberry Lemonade, and WidowMaker "Red, White, and Bite." For more information on Spider Energy, head to https://spiderenergydrink.com/.

“I’m really pumped to work with Spider Energy,” said Ryan Ellis, driver of the No.43 Spider Energy Chevy Camaro. “As a father to a young child and someone who considers themselves to be pretty busy, Spider Energy is a great drink to grab on the way out to have a successful day. It’s got a great taste to it and doesn’t have that lingering aftertaste that most energy drinks have. I know once NASCAR fans discover it, they’ll be longtime customers!”

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race," said Steven Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our brand ethos of promoting relentless energy and unparalleled performance. We're confident that our support will fuel Ellis and the No.43 Chevrolet team to success.”

TUNE-IN INFORMATION:

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race will be broadcasted live on the USA Network beginning at 7:00 pm ET Saturday, November 4th. Practice will take place Friday at 4:05 pm local time, with single-car qualifying taking place Saturday at 1:00 pm local time.

Radio coverage will be on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.

APR PR