Moonshine and Motorsports Trail and JD Motorsports partner to take on Charlotte Motor Speedway

JD Motorsports and the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources have teamed up to bring awareness to North Carolina’s Moonshine and Motorsports Trail.



Moonshine and Motorsports Trail branding will be featured on JD Motorsports driver Brennan Poole’s No. 6 Chevrolet entry in the Xfinity Series’ Alsco 300 race, Saturday, May 27.



The newly created Moonshine and Motorsports Trail highlights North Carolina’s unique connection to distilling and stock car racing. Distilling grew out of the state’s rich agriculture, and stock car racing originated from occasional competitions among speed-hungry moonshiners during the 1930s. Nearly a century later, stock car racing has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry that attracts legions of devoted followers across the nation and world.



The Moonshine and Motorsports Trail celebrates North Carolina’s indelible role in stock car racing’s growth, spotlighting several landmarks that illustrate North Carolina’s one-of-a-kind motorsports offerings and distilling history. The first stops on the trail include Occoneechee Speedway, NASCAR Hall of Fame, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Rockingham Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Museum of the Albemarle, Stone Mountain State Park and the North Carolina Museum of History.



“The Moonshine and Motorsports Trail celebrates both the history and the bright future for North Carolina’s distilling and racing industries,” said DNCR Secretary Reid Wilson. “We’re excited to promote the trail to race fans at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, which is a location on the trail.”



“I’m excited to be behind the wheel of the No. 6 Moonshine and Motorsports Trail Chevy,” said Poole, who recently celebrated his 100th start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. “It is great to be able to represent an initiative that is focused on educating our community on the cultural and financial impact racing has had and continues to have on the state of North Carolina.”



Racing fans can also learn more about the Moonshine and Motorsports Trail through a series of vlog-style YouTube videos being filmed by Eric Estepp, the host of Out of the Groove. Estepp’s videos are appearing on his popular YouTube channel throughout the month of May. Videos and recaps of his journey on the Moonshine & Motorsports Trail can also be found at www.dailydownforce.com/ moonshineandmotorsports.

Additional information about the Moonshine and Motorsports Trail can also be found at https://www.ncdcr.gov/explore/ trip-ideas/moonshine-and- motorsports-trail

The Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is live on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on Saturday, May 27 at 1 p.m. EST.

